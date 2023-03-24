All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:16 AM, officials of the Monroe Police Department were called to a local school in reference to an 8-year-old minor with several bruises to their body and face. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the school counselor, who advised that the child told her that she was allegedly beaten with a broomstick on her knees, her buttocks, and her back by her stepmother, 25-year-old Vulnavia D. Keys.

According to police, they were advised that the alleged beating occurred due to the child misbehaving, which took place on March 22, 2023. Police also learned that the child was allegedly punished by Keys on March 21, 2023.

According to the affidavit, Keys allegedly made the child hold a large folder and squat against the wall. If the child fell, Keys allegedly either slapped the victim in the head with the folder or allegedly punched the child in the face and body with boxing gloves.

The minor was sent to receive attention from medical personnel and officers made contact with Keys at her residence. According to Keys, she did not have knowledge of how the victim received bruises and mentioned that the victim was not bruised prior to arriving at school.

Keys was placed under arrest and charged with Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.