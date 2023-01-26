LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Louisiana routinely incarcerates people past the end of their prison sentences, costing the state $2.5 million dollars a year.

The matter is in violation of the 14th amendment, the DOJ said.

In announcing its findings, the DOJ noted that since 2012 more than one quarter of the people released from Louisiana state custody were held past the end of their sentences.

“The state was deliberately indifferent to the due-process rights of those individuals and has 49 days to implement changes before possibly facing a lawsuit,” the department said.

The Justice Department said it initiated the investigation in December 2020 under CRIPA, which authorizes the Department to take action to address a pattern or practice of deprivation of legal rights of individuals confined to state or local government-run correctional facilities.

It ask that individuals with relevant information to contact the Justice Department by phone at 1-833-492-0097, or by email at community.louisianadoc@usdoj.gov.