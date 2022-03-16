HOUMA, La. (KLFY) – A Vandebilt High School student has been arrested on hate crime charges.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said the student was arrested in connection with a racially motivated video which was captured in the school’s cafeteria and later shared on social media. He said the student is 15 years old and is a freshman at the high school.

The investigation began last week after authorities received a complaint regarding the video that was being shared on social media. Soignet said the video appeared to have been made during school hours.

The student is charged with a hate crime and simple battery. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center.