TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Louisiana school teacher who admitted to lacing cupcakes with her ex-husband’s sperm and feeding them to school children now faces nearly 40 years in prison, according to a report.

In 2019, Louisiana sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia Perkins were arrested and charged with creating child pornography, video voyeurism, and first-degree rape. A report from The Advocate said Cynthia Perkins had worked as a school teacher at the time for Westside Junior High School in Walker, Louisiana.

“Today, Cynthia Perkins admitted to her crimes and pled guilty in court,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. “She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial.”

Per the agreement, Cynthia admitted to helping her ex-husband sexually assault a juvenile, film a juvenile bathing, and lace cupcakes with sperm from her ex-husband, which were fed to school children, the report added.

Cynthia allegedly filed for divorce after the couple were arrested and charged. Cynthia’s attorneys said she was manipulated by her ex-husband into committing child sex crimes. Her attorneys called Dennis the “mastermind” behind the couple’s criminal activity.