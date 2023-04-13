RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On campuses all across America, different people and groups of people often come to spread their messages to students. At Louisiana Tech, one man is making comments that are leading to some students feeling upset and uncomfortable.

Caitlin Leroux, a student at the university, said the man is encouraging hate and is making students uncomfortable.

“Just spreading like a lot of hate, if I’m going to be honest with you. Just saying horrible things, especially about women. He’s saying that he’s spreading the word of God, but it doesn’t really come across like that at all.”

Students said that the man claims to be spreading the Bible, but they think he is going about it the wrong way.

“‘Go therefore and make disciples of all nations’ you know, and I consider myself a Christian so I agree with that. I just don’t think he’s going about it the right way,” said Tech student Michael Meaney.

The university’s General Counsel, Justin Kavalir, says that the school has to follow a policy by the state that is strict what they can and cannot do in these situations.

“Our policy does follow our system policy which in turn follows the state law that has been passed a few years ago. Anywhere outside on our campus is considered a public forum. People may say things that may be offensive to just about anybody and yet, it’s still free speech, you know, where it would cross the line is inciting violence, or trying to instigate a riot.”

Right now, Louisiana Tech has placed a campus officer in the area to prevent things from escalating.