LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System in Louisiana has banned Paqui hot chips from all of its campuses after several students required medical attention for participating in a social media challenge called the Paqui “One Chip Challenge.”

According to Superintendent Irma Trosclair, the challenge consists of a person eating a spicy tortilla chip that contains capsaicin, a compound found in chili peppers.

After ingesting, the tongue typically turns blue, and the person can experience mouth and throat pain which could lead to esophageal damage, heart palpitations and even a heart attack, Trosclair said.

“Students in possession of these chips and those who provide the chips to others and those who participate in the challenge on school grounds, buses or sponsored events will face disciplinary action,” Trosclair said.

According to the National Poison Control Center, the Paqui chip contains Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers. Previous years’ versions have included Sichuan pepper in addition to the Carolina Reaper pepper.

“We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of participating in this challenge, encourage them not to participate in any social media challenge that is potentially dangerous to their health and well-being,” Trosclair said.

You can read her full statement below.