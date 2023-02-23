CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a student during an after-school fight.

On Wednesday, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to the intersection of Cleveland Street and Chestnut Street due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, authorities located a dead victim and another male victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim was shot in the torso area and that his body was taken by the Ouachita County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities were informed that the victims were walking to the intersection after being released from school until a truck with four men initiated s physical altercation with the victims. During the fight, several gunshots were heard and the four people in the truck fled the scene.