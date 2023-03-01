BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne released a paid advertisement video on TikTok about an AI essay generator.

Dunne is seen promoting the company, Caktus.ai. The website is used to create essays and complete other homework assignments for you.

The company states it’s the first-ever educational artificial intelligence tool.

LSU released a statement about the promotion:

“Technology, including AI, can foster learning and creativity. At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity. However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct. More information for faculty can be found here on ‘What College Faculty Should Know about ChatGPT.'”