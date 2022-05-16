RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A large amount of crystal meth and cash were recovered during a traffic stop in Richland Parish, Louisiana Monday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, Louisiana State Police Troop F made a traffic stop on a Kia Sportage, traveling east on I-20 in Richland Parish. During the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity.

After troopers gained consent to search the vehicle, they located and seized approximately 30 kilograms of crystal meth and $6,000 in cash.

The suspect, who has not been publicly named, was placed under arrest.