WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with a sex-related crime while out of town at a work conference in South Dakota.

On Wednesday, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota and charged with hiring for sexual activity.

According to officials, Lt. Thibodeaux has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.

Thibodeaux was in South Dakota attending a work-related conference prior to his arrest. According to Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies, the incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sept. 20, at a hotel.