NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In his kitchen, in his element.

That’s where you’ll find New Orleans executive pastry chef Matt Serkes at The Windsor Court. Matt has a rich resume of dishing up desserts in restaurants from Louisiana to Las Vegas.

And now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to see how Matt is adding to his menu of many miles.

It’s a creation from his chocolate-covered imagination. It’s a chocolate alligator.

As the guy behind the gator, Matt is the man who molded his creation by hand. It’s a 40-pound, four-and-a-half-foot mix of milk and dark chocolate alligator. It took him almost two weeks to deliver this dessert.

As long as the alligator is standing under the air conditioner, the only thing that’ll melt will be the heart of anybody who wants to take a bite, until you talk to Matt Serkes.

“The alligator is edible, totally,” Serkes said.