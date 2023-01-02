LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family.

“We ask everyone to pray for the Sheriff’s Office and Adam’s family, friends, and co-workers over the next few weeks,” Mitchell said.

“Cowabunga.”

Nelson had been with the Sheriff’s Office for almost 3 years, having started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and then a member of the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G.). He was also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.