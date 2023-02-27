LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette restaurant has made Best Things Louisiana’s list of best spots for breakfast in the state.

The French Press, located at 214 E Vermilion St., made the list with seven other restaurants.

The restaurant “serves inventive versions of traditional Cajun and American cuisine with a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and rich flavors,” according to their website.

Serving up breakfast sandwiches, french toast, Cajun benedict, gumbo, and much more, The French Press has also made the list of SAVEUR Magazine’s Top 100 Inspiring Places and Things to Eat and was rated one of Urban Spoon’s Top Breakfast Restaurants in the country, according to their website.

The French Press, which opened more than 14 years ago, is also set to open a second location, located at 3833 Ambassador Caffery, in March.

Here are the other restaurants on the Best Things Louisiana list of best breakfast spots in the state:

Liz’s Where Y’at Diner (Mandeville)

Ruby Slipper (New Orleans)

Louie’s Cafe (Baton Rouge)

Zeeland Street Market (Baton Rouge)

Le Bistreaux Coffee & Waffle Bar (Alexandria)

Mattina Bella (Covington)

Rhino Coffee (Shreveport)

Click here for more information on The French Press, or here for more information on Best Things Louisiana.