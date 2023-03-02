DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A St. Gabriel police officer is accused of fatally shooting a Denham Springs man overnight.

Livingston Parish deputies responded to an alarm going off at an Arcwood Drive home around midnight.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Officials identified the suspect as St. Gabriel police officer Andre Redditt, 27, and the victim as Dylan Martin, 26. The men were estranged partners, according to the sheriff’s office.

LPSO said Redditt was treated at a Baton Rouge hospital for a stab wound he said were sustained during the incident.

Redditt was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice and placed on administrative leave. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, the sheriff’s office said.

According to LPSO, Redditt was transferred to the Livingston Parish jail and his bond was set at $275,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

The St. Gabriel Police Department released the following statement.