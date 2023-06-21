BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — In Breaux Bridge, residents are voicing their concerns, saying offensive social media posts from the police chief have been brought to their attention.

Shauna Sias, a community activist, said posts celebrating the Confederate States of America and referring to the aftermath of the death of George Floyd that were liked or shared by Chief Albert “Buz” LeBlanc and another officer were sent to her by a resident in Acadiana.

Sias said the posts referencing George Floyd’s death and other politically driven comments were hurtful to read and made her question the ethics of the officers policing predominantly black communities

“I am a supporter of the police; I love my police because they are the ones who keep us safe,” Sias said. “What makes me uncomfortable for the citizens in Breaux Bridge is that you have a police chief that views our community and black Americans like that. It’s troubling and it’s concerning.”

After reading the posts, Sias said she contacted multiple organizations including the Attorney General’s office.

“I want to be clear that I never attack anyone, it is to bring forth acknowledgement,” Sias said. “A formal complaint has been made to the attorney general’s office and I do plan on following up my communication to the FBI in New Orleans.”

Sias said the ideal outcome of bringing attention to these posts is to remind citizens and politicians of how serious social media can be.

“They need to understand that the things they speak and the things they post is an understood agreement of the sentiment that meme or that post shared,” Sias said. “We’re 400 years after slavery and we still have to battle things like this. So, what’s in the future? Continuing to call out until they stop it. This is not the generation that’s going to sit idly by.”

News 10 reached out to LeBlanc but no response has been provided at this time.