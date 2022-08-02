BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — Berwick Police arrested a senior citizen this morning after he threatened to “shoot up” a store in the Bayou Vista area.

Donald Johnson, 75, of Berwick, faces a charge of terrorism, though Assistant Police Chief J.P. Henry noted in a press release that the threats were not credible.

“However, any threats of violence made against the public will be investigated thoroughly and any criminal charges that apply will be enforced,” stated Henry.

Henry said officers responded to a store shortly before 8 a.m. this morning after Johnson allegedly made his threats. Berwick Police coordinated with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office to increase security around the business while witnesses helped lead officers to Johnson’s residence to make the arrest.

Chief of Police David Leonard commended the public for reporting these threats immediately to the police, also thanking the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to their local business to get it secured.

“Chief of Police David Leonard commends the public for reporting these threats immediately to the police and he also thanks the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to their local business to get it secured,” Henry said.