ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — The Estherwood Police Captain and her husband were arrested yesterday on multiple charges.

Emily Kay Mire, 46, and her husband, Gregory James Mire, 42, were arrested yesterday by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Village of Estherwood website, Emily is police captain, alderwoman and mayor pro-tem. Gregory was a sergeant for Estherwood PD.

According to the Acadia Parish jail records, Emily has been charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment, cyberstalking and felony obstruction of justice – evidence tampering. Gregory faces two felony charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and obstruction of justice – evidence tampering and a misdemeanor charge of cyberstalking.

Both Emily and Gregory have been terminated from their positions with Estherwood PD. The case has been turned over to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Emily has been released on bond while Gregory remains in custody at the Acadia Parish Correctional Facility.

If convicted on the Indecent Behavior charge, Gregory would have to register as a sex offender.