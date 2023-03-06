NATCHITOCHES, La. (KLFY) – Two Louisiana parents have been arrested after children were allegedly found tied to their beds, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

According to NPD, Michelle Benjamin, 28, and James Grant, 39, both of Natchitoches, were charged with the following:

Cruelty to a juvenile (two counts)

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (two counts)

False imprisonment (two counts)

NPD said that around 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers were made aware of possible child endangerment in the 900 block of Dixie Street.

Officers were told prior to arrival that a concerned citizen visited the residence and found two juveniles tied to their beds. The concerned citizen was able to free the children and call the police, NPD said.

When officers and detectives arrived at the residence, they located Benjamin and Grant and took them into custody. Benjamin and Grant were placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

NPD also said that the Department of Children and Family Services were notified and the children were placed in their care.