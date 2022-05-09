And now on the national TV contest 'BBQ Brawl'

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Like a meat-loving massage therapist, he knows how to rub you the right way.

When it comes to barbecue at his outdoor kitchen in New Orleans, nobody comes close to cooking like James Cruse, who is exceptionally, extremely, big on the pig.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood said barbecue is life for James Cruse.

With his 50-pound trophy to prove it, Cruse is now the Barbecue World Champ and the Whole Hog National Champion.

“This is the big boy, this is the one everybody wants to win every year,” Cruse said.

Cruse’s relationship with barbecue started when he was 20 years old at a family Labor Day picnic. It’s slow food served in the fast lane.

And that serves Cruse up like a four-course, fine-dinner as a contestant on the national TV show, BBQ Brawl, which you can watch by just clicking right here.

It’s a contest that pits pitmasters against each other. And it’s a battle to be America’s best.

Grilling is not just for chilling anymore. It’s for champions. And for James Cruse, it’s for life, as well as dinner.