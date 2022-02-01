BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Associated Press, Governor Edwards did not say anything publicly about the death of Ronald Greene, despite knowing about it soon after it took place.

The Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, Clay Schexnayder, is releasing this statement about the AP Report:

The Louisiana NAACP followed suit and issued this statement:

The text exchange between Governor John Bel Edwards and retired Louisiana State Police Colonel Kevin Reeves reported by the Associated Press regarding Governor Edwards’ knowledge of Ronald Greene’s actual cause of death while allowing Louisiana State Police to perpetuate a false car-crash narrative is deeply disturbing. The NAACP finds this severely demonstrates a need for our Governor to be fully transparent with our great state. We feel that our governor has seemingly missed the mark so far. If not Governor Edwards, who and when was anyone within your administration made aware of Mr. Greene’s actual cause of death? When did you learn the truth, governor? We call on Governor Edwards, as the Elected Leader of our great state, to be forthcoming and transparent regarding what he knew and when. As the oldest civil rights organization in the country, the NAACP will continue to support Mr. Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, as well as all members of our community – not only in the pursuit of justice but above all, for the truth. We will continue to demand transparency and accountability, whether involving an officer, community member, or governor.

As this time, the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards has not responded to our questions about the AP Report or statements from Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, Clay Schexnayder and Louisiana NAACP.