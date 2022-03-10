LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Christy Couvillier of Lafayette said there was never any doubt in her mind whether or not to share her son’s battle with addiction.

Days after burying her son, Couvillier spoke about her son.

“It’s a special kind of hell,” Couvillier said.

She said that silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain.

“I see so many times people die and their parents are ashamed. I am not ashamed of Hunter or his journey,” she said.

Couvillier described her 22-year-old son as a “mama’s boy.”

“People that struggle with addiction can be anybody. You’re not exempted,” she said.

Hunter, she said, started experimenting when he was 15. She describes a near-death experience in 2019 when he overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl, which left him on life support for several days. She said that became a turning point in his life and after being released from the hospital, he completed drug rehab.

Years later, he started to use again. Last month, Hunter took a pill laced with fentanyl and never woke up.

“He took one pill. It cost him his life,” she said.

“He had things to live for. He wanted to get married one day and have kids,” she said. “Fentanyl robbed me of that.”

Couvillier said speaking the truth surrounding the epidemic of drug use may be the difference between life and death.

“With fentanyl, it doesn’t have to be addicts anymore. It could be a kid who takes one pill assuming it is something and it is not,” she said.

To honor her son, Couvillier has spoken out warning against the dangers of drugs, even for casual users.

“I can’t bring Hunter back. I have two options: I can sit here or I share his legacy,” she said. “He can’t die in vain.”