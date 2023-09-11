GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sunday night, Grambling Police arrested 38-year-old Agilia D. Wimberly of Grambling after she allegedly beat and strangled her juvenile daughter during an argument at a Slaughter Street home.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Wimberly was booked for domestic abuse battery with strangulation after police interviewed her and her daughter at the residence. The victim informed authorities that a fight between her and her mother turned violent when she pretended she was pregnant and was vaping without her mother’s consent. According to the daughter, her mother slapped her across the face, used a closed fist to punch her, and choked her to the point where it was difficult for her to breathe.

The daughter reported that she managed to escape and ran to her godmother’s home, which was close by, and called the police. Grambling Fire also responded to the scene and treated the victim’s swollen lip and bleeding ear.

Wimberly was advised of her Miranda rights and allegedly confessed to abusing her daughter. The mother claimed her daughter was being very disrespectful, but this was the first time a fight like this had occurred between the two.