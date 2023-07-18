LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The “fastest man in Acadiana” will attempt a new world record for a treadmill half marathon.

Hathaway native and distance runner Jarrett LeBlanc will attempt a new world record for running a treadmill half marathon. LeBlanc, a cardiac sonographer at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, is attempting the record to raise money for Camp Bon Coeur in Lafayette, which offers children with congenital heart defects a safe youth camp experience. LeBlanc’s goal is raising at least $25,000.

Donations can be made through the event website. All proceeds benefit Camp Bon Coeur, which is organized through Ochsner Clinic Foundation and one of the few such camps in the Gulf Coast region.

“Children with heart defects hold a special place in my heart. I often see them in distress as babies. And seeing them grow up and enjoy a camp designed for their unique needs is just really special,” said LeBlanc. “Camp Bon Coeur provides children with heart defects a unique summer camp experience that they wouldn’t otherwise have. Donations are vital to sustaining programs like this and ensuring their continued success and impact on these young lives.”

The event is happening on Sunday, July 23 at Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club at 301 Doucet Road. The event is free and open to the public starting at 10 a.m. Local children and track athletes are invited to attend and join LeBlanc for warm up exercises, running tips and his post-run cool down. The world record attempt begins at 11 a.m.

The current treadmill record for a 13.1-mile half marathon is 63:08 set in June 2020.