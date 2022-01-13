Louisiana man crushed to death inside garbage truck compactor

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was found crushed to death inside the mechanical portion of a garbage truck in Hammond, Louisiana Tuesday.

According to law enforcement with the Hammond Police Department, 42-year-old Jermaine Watts had sought refuge in a commercial dumpster and fell asleep. He was killed when “the contents of the dumpster were loaded into a garbage truck equipped with a mechanical compactor, it appears Watts suffered fatal injuries when the compactor was activated.”

Investigators believe Watts had gone into the compactor to get out of the cold.

Foul play has been ruled out in the case and the Watts’ cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.