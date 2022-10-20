NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In a split second.

That’s how fast life changed for 33-year-old Mark Raymond Jr. and how he got the name for his New Orleans gym Split Second Fitness.

It was the Fourth of July 2016 when Raymond’s life changed forever.

“I was out on Lake Pontchartrain with a bunch of friends, dove off back of the boat, not paying attention to the tide, dove into a foot and a half of water and broke my neck,” Raymond said. “In a split second, my whole life changed and here we are.”

Because Raymond became a guy now navigating life in a wheelchair, he became the hope for others with injuries, like Jean Dervil, who had a stroke two years ago. After working with Raymond and his team at Split Second Fitness, Jean does not need his wheelchair anymore.

Raymond talks the talk, but not long ago, he walked the walk. For the first time in six years, in a robot suit that made him something of a miracle man.

“I want people to see the innovation in rehabilitation technology and be inspired,” he said.

He knows he’s lucky to be alive. The rest of us are lucky he’s still here, too.