Louisiana man facing 150 years in prison after being convicted in 2020 tobacco store shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana man is facing 150 years in prison after being found guilty in a 2020 armed robbery at a tobacco store that left one person seriously injured.

According to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry, Kevin Joseph Aguillard, Jr. was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.

On July 7, 2020, Aguillard and the victim got into a fight outside a tobacco/convenience store in the 800 block of University Avenue. Aguillard robbed the victime and shot them in the abdomen, which led to multiple surgeries and a three-week hospital stay. Lafayette Police officers originally identified Aguillard as the shooter, but he evaded capture for another 17 days. The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force located Aguillard and arrested him in Broussard.

Aguillard was also convicted in 2019 of assault by drive-by shooting, which means Aguillard was in illegal possession of a weapon during the 2020 shooting.

“Getting those criminals who use guns to commit violent crimes off our streets is of the utmost importance to our DA’s office,” Landry said.

Judge Michele Billeaud ordered a pre-sentencing investigation by the Louisiana Department of Corrections, and set Aguillard’s sentencing hearing for April 28.

“We have pledged to clean up our community, to make it safer, and removing those who commit violent crimes in our cities are the highest priority for our office,” Landry said.

“Our law enforcement team from Lafayette PD did a great job on this case from day one, as did our DA’s office staff,” said Prosecutor Frederick Welter. “From the responding patrol officers to detectives to our Metro Crime Scene investigators, they all were very effective and professional. They did a great job.”