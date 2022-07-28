FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A man from Ferriday, Louisiana was recently arrested and charged with possession of images depicting sexually abused animals, as well as child pornography.

On July 12, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, regarding a male adult uploading child sexual abuse material at a home in Ferriday. According to deputies, they identified the suspect as Recardo A. Bates, 35, and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On July 22, the search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Ferriday Police Department, and Bates was taken into custody. During their search, authorities discovered approximately 35 files involving sexual abuse of children.

Recardo A. Bates

Bates was charged with 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, they discovered additional files containing sexual abuse material, along with pornography involving sexual activity between humans and animals after conducting further forensic analysis. Bates was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of animals (possessing pornographic images of humans engaged in sex with animals).