WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies in Louisiana arrested a man after a teenage girl accused him of sexually abusing her.

On Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the West Parish Sheriff’s Office received two separate complaints of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in West Carroll Parish, Louisiana.

According to officials, the complaints indicated that the victim had disclosed information about her alleged abuse by an adult.

Once deputies initiated an investigation, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Monroe on Oct. 13. Based on the information deputies received in the interview, they arrested Kenneth Ray Murrell, 19, of Oak Grove, La. on Oct. 20 and charged him with sexual battery.

Murrell was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail and has since been released on bond.