FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 2, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office into a case involving child pornography. According to deputies, the case was initiated after receiving a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Nicholas C. Powell

The cyber-tip detailed a suspect in Ferriday, Louisiana downloading child abuse material. Deputies identified the suspect as Nicholas C. Powell, 22.

Authorities were able to obtain and executed a search warrant for Powell’s residence. Powell was arrested and charged with 40 counts of pornography involving juveniles.