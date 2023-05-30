BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family disagreement led to a fight that resulted in an arrest over the weekend, capital area authorities say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, John Hyde, 51, was arrested on one charge of cruelty to the infirm on Sunday.

Deputies say Hyde and his 68-year-old brother-in-law exchanged harsh words, arguing over certain responsibilities that Hyde felt his brother-in-law was not shouldering.

According to an official report, the older man walked outside to try and get away from Hyde. But officials say Hyde followed him and punched him multiple times. Deputies say the man fell down and sustained multiple injuries.

The report goes on to say Hyde punched his brother-in-law again when they were back inside the house. Officials report that the older man has several health problems, including a metal rod in his back that restricts his mobility. According to deputies, after the altercation, the elderly victim was full of visible cuts and bruises.

Upon questioning Hyde about the incident, Hyde told authorities he saw his brother-in-law reach into his pocket as if he were attempting to retrieve a weapon, and this is why he felt the need to defend himself.

Authorities say Hyde was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.