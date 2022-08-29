MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Monticello Drive in Monroe, La. in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to deputies, the victim advised authorities that a Black male cut the power to the victim’s residence and was currently in the backyard.

The victim stated that she believed the man was her ex-husband, 38-year-old Reuben Lee Taylor. Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene and located Taylor who was squatted down in a dark corner of the back porch.

Taylor was then placed in handcuffs and advised of his Miranda Rights. Authorities searched around the residence and discovered that the main breaker along with multiple individual breakers on the victim’s circuit breaker panel was flipped off.

Deputies went on to speak with the victim who advised that she and Taylor separated in September of 2021 and divorced in May 2022. According to the victim, Taylor vacated the premises and established a new residence at the time of their separation.

Since the divorce, Taylor has allegedly repeatedly come to the victim’s residence uninvited. The victim also advised authorities that Taylor has called from blocked numbers and sent her messages, including pictures of serial killers from TV shows with the caption “I AM.”

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Stalking and Criminal Trespass. His bond was set at $105,000.