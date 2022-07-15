NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police arrested a man after he was caught allegedly “peeping” into a neighbor’s bathroom window.

Michael Chesson, 63 was charged with “Peeping Tom” and video voyeurism for the incident in the 500 block of Kirk Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said it happened July 8 around 9 p.m. She said police were called to the home and found Chesson a short time later. According to Hughes, Chesson admitted during their investigation that he became aroused while looking through the window.

He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish jail with a $30,000 bond. Hughes said this is Chesson’s second offense, after being convicted of being a “Peeping Tom” back in 2018.