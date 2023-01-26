MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect allegedly refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect.

Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and identified him as Shane J. Touchet, 46, who was placed in double-locked handcuffs and he allegedly attempted to pull away from officers.

As officers managed to place Touchet in the backseat of the patrol unit, he allegedly spat on one of the officers. Touchet was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked for the following offenses:

Resisting an Officer

Simple Battery

Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages

Battery of a Police Officer

Criminal Trespassing

As of Wednesday, Touchet remains in jail on a $28,000 bond.