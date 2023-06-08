SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Slidell man on Wednesday during a traffic stop after he allegedly attempted to take a deputy’s weapon.

Officials from the STPSO say Michael Annaloro, 48, allegedly rushed a deputy’s car during a traffic stop at the Interstate 12 ramp onto Interstate 10 Westbound and began screaming at the deputy. Another deputy later arrived for backup and Annaloro stated he was going back to his car to get a gun.

Annaloro returned from his car with a hand behind his leg and got into a fight with both deputies. He allegedly grabbed a deputy’s firearm, attempting to disarm her.

In response, STPSO officials say one deputy discharged her weapon and another attempted to use non-lethal force to de-escalate the situation after Annaloro continued to act erratically. However, he knocked out the stun-gun probes each time.

STPSO later found a loaded gun in Annaloro’s car.

Annaloro was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center and faces charges of reckless operation, resisting a police officer with force, attempting to disarm a police officer and failure to appear.