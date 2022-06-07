BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Charles T. Germany, 66, of, Walker, allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy on two occasions.

Those threats came over the phone on the same day, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Specifically, “the criminal complaint and supporting affidavit alleges that, on May 27, 2022, Germany,

from his home in Walker, Louisiana, called U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy’s office in

Washington D.C. and left a voice message threatening to kill the Congresswoman.”

Another threat was allegedly made via phone later that day.

Germany is charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another. If found guilty, the Walker man could spend a maximum of five years behind bars.

These law enforcement agencies assisted with this investigation:

United States Capitol Police

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Kleinpeter is prosecuting this case.