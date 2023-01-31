All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In November 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a complaint that concerned a 14-year-old female victim. Detectives initiated an investigation and learned that 41-year-old Jonathan Lee Ates allegedly sexually abused the victim periodically for approximately 8 years.

According to authorities, the abuse began when the victim was 6 years old. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ates and he was arrested for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

He was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center.