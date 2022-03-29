DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A Duson woman is speaking out after she said her ex-boyfriend ran over her parents with his car while coming after her.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is now trying to locate the suspect. Michael Granger, 29, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Limoges Street in Duson.

This is where a woman was crushed with a car Monday afternoon. She’s now in the hospital with two broken legs.

Authorities say the person that crushed her was her daughter’s ex boyfriend.

“Y’all, I’m going to say domestic violence: it’s rough, and I feel it just standing next to her, and I feel her pain,” said Shermaine Hebert, aunt of Briana Hebert, whose mother was hit by her ex-boyfriend’s car.

Briana Hebert said she was at her parent’s apartment when her ex-boyfriend Michael Granger showed up. She said when she threatened to call police, he became angry. She said Granger ran over her father in the parking lot. He then came for her. She said that when she ran up the stairs, he slammed her mother into this brick wall.

“As hard as he could press on the gas, he hit my sister here,” Shermaine said. “Broke both of her legs to where the bones were snapped out.”

Standing next to her aunt for support, Briana said her ex-boyfriend then tried to run over her brother, though his car got stuck between these two staircases. She said he then fled the scene.

“She’s horrified by the actions of her niece’s ex-boyfriend as he tried to run her over her niece while she was holding their 9-month-old child in her arms.

“How can you do this to your own daughter,” Shermaine said. “Your daughter was standing basically in the line of fire, in the position of the car. Your own daughter. Why? Just why?”

Briana and her aunt said that while they’re thankful no one was killed, they’re scared he’ll come after their family again and they don’t understand why this happened.

“There was no reason,” Shermaine said. “If you that upset, just don’t do it.”

Law enforcement is still searching for Granger. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.