ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with five counts of resisting an officer after he reportedly became physical with deputies while they were trying to make an arrest.

On April 1, deputies responded to a shooting at a private event at the Dorseyville Ball Park. While they were investigating the scene, Tre M. Geason, 29, allegedly pushed a deputy who was arresting another individual.

According to the sheriff’s office, Geason came back after the event and became physical with deputies. Geason turned himself in on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was booked and charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with violence or force and five counts of resisting an officer. Bond was set at $6,000.