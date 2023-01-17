All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2021, the Monroe Police Department responded to an armed robbery complaint that allegedly occurred on December 18, 2021. Police went on to make contact with a 16-year-old victim who stated that she was robbed by an unknown male after she stopped at a convenience store located on Interstate 20.

According to authorities, the victim spoke with Monroe Police on December 22, 2021, and mentioned that she is from Texas and not familiar with the Monroe area. While traveling from Texas to Maryland, the victim stopped at a Monroe gas station to use the restroom.

The victim then asked an employee for directions since her GPS was not working correctly and she did not have a cell phone. After the victim received directions, she entered her vehicle and attempted to leave the premises until a male entered the passenger’s seat of her car.

According to officers, the suspect allegedly told the victim that he had a gun and he would kill her. The suspect also demanded that the victim give him drugs and ordered the victim to drive him to multiple ATM machines to withdraw money.

After the suspect retrieved the money, he allegedly exposed his genital area and attempted to force the victim to touch him. Once his attempt failed, the suspect exited the vehicle and the victim drove back to Texas.

The victim claimed that she did not report the crime immediately because she had a panic attack. Officers went on to view a surveillance video from one of the ATM machines and discovered that Andrew M. Buie was the suspect.

Monroe Police then provided a six-photo lineup for the victim and she confirmed that Buie was the suspect. On January 17, 2023, Buie was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery, Second-Degree Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery.