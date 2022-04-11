COVINGTON, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made some teenagers’ night at DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant in Covington special.

Nungesser, was also dining at the restaurant, took pictures with a group of prom-goers from Covington High School and talked to them about having a fun and safe night.

However, the generosity didn’t stop there. Nungesser then picked up the dinner tab for the 10 seniors.

“Wishing them a fun, safe night and much success in this next chapter of their life!” Nungesser said.

Chelsea Marissa Pearson, whose daughter was among the group of prom-goers, thanked him in a Facebook message.

“Thank you for treating my daughter Haylee and her friends. Definitely a night to remember!”