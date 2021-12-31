Louisiana judge who was caught on tape using racial slurs resigns from bench

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Michelle Odinet has resigned as Lafayette City Court Judge following weeks of public scrutiny due to a video that surfaced showing her using racial slurs at her home.

According to Odinet’s attorney, Dane Ciolino, he turned a letter of resignation into the Louisiana Supreme Court on her behalf on Friday, Dec. 31.

In the letter addressed to Chief Justice Weimer, Odinet said she takes “full responsibility for the hurtful words” used in the video and she apologized.

Read the letter below:

Odinet took a leave of absence that began on Dec. 14, the day after the video surfaced. Since then, Gov. Edwards, Lafayette Mayor-President Guillory, Lafayette City Marshal Thomas, and multiple other public officials condemned the use of the language. Some officials even called for her resignation.

On Dec. 16, the Louisiana Supreme Court opened an investigation into the racial slur-filled video and suspended Odinet during the investigation.

Odinet was elected to serve as judge of the Lafayette City Court, Division “A” on Nov 3., 2020. Before that, she was formerly a prosecutor for the Orleans and Lafayette Parish District Attorney’s offices, according to the Lafayette City Court’s website.