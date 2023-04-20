MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An inmate escaped from a Louisiana courthouse Tuesday afternoon but was quickly recaptured, authorities said.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies reported the escape of a male offender from the Avoyelles Parish District Courthouse in Marksville at approximately 4:35 p.m.

The offender escaped on foot through an unsecured second-floor exit, still in an orange jumpsuit, handcuffs and shackles. Avoyelles Parish Deputies and Detectives, Louisiana Probation & Parole, Marksville Police Department and Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police Department converged on the area. In a matter of minutes, a perimeter was established and the escapee was arrested and back in custody without incident in Marksville, authorities said.

The offender was found hiding behind the new Amplifying Restoration and Tourism building across the street from the courthouse.

The escapee, 20-year-old Travis Joseph Jr. of Marksville, was arrested for Simple Escape and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.