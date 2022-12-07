ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. No other details were given. New information will be provided as it becomes available. Two separate lockdowns occurred at the high school on Tuesday.

Port Barre High School was also put on lockdown on Monday due to threats, which was the 3rd threat made on those grounds in the past two weeks. The other two threats being on the middle school.