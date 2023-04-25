BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family is grieving once again after a fight took a deadly turn.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims are sisters, and the suspect is also a relative. The family can’t catch a break. Last night, two sisters were shot and only one survived.

“I’m emotional. I’m hurt that this happened to them. Not only that but they are trying to bury her brother. Now my best friend is already taking care of them,” Amanda Ross, the best friend of one of the sisters said. “Now, she had to bury her brother and her sister, and now she’s up in the hospital.”

On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Geronimo Street and found 18-year-old Kevinshia McDowell had been shot to death.

“She just had a two-month-old baby. Now the baby has to live without her mama,” said Ross.

The sister, 27-year-old Anntaesha McDowell, was also shot and is in critical condition.

“She’s an up-spirited person. Like she is not going to let anybody mess over you, especially in front of her,” Ross said.

The police said the family got into an argument and one of the relatives shot the two sisters.

“Why would you shoot someone who was taking care of you?” Ross asked.

According to Ross, Anntashea was taking care of her brothers and sisters, plus her own three children after losing both of their parents.

“You know, seven siblings and she took all them in and plus her three kids. So it’s hard,” Ross said.

Both sisters lost their 19-year-old brother, Kevin Dunn Jr., to gun violence. Police are still searching for who shot Dunn.

But as for the Mcdowell sisters, the police said they know who the suspect is.

“We’re relying on them to assist us in finding this shooter,” said Baton Rouge Police Department Public Information Officer. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the two funerals. You can donate here.