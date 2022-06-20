KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — Little Aura Marie Loston has a lot to be thankful for on her first Father’s Day, since it ended up being her father that delivered her in the family living room just two weeks ago.

“It’s definitely a blessing to bring another life into this world that’s healthy and beautiful,” said Aura’s father, Antonio Loston.

Aura’s mother, Nakia Loston, said they had spent a portion of the day at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Lafayette. While her contractions were coming fast and furious, Nakia wasn’t dilated enough, so she said physicians sent her home back to Kaplan — at least a half-hour drive. News 10 reached out to the hospital and did not get a response yet.

However, as soon as the Lostons returned home, Nakia’s water broke.

“So at that point, I’m in panic but super dad mode,” said Antonio Loston. “Let me just give you some fluids. Let me give you ice. Let me give you a bath in Epsom salt. Let’s try all these remedies.”

“In my heart, I knew I would not be able to make it to Women’s and Children’s so I just spread the quilt, and I was like, I’m just gonna make myself comfortable because worst case scenario help could come to get us from the living room,” said Nakia Loston.

The couple successfully delivered their daughter in the living room of their home.

Nakia explained that the process was “overall nervous, but at the same time, it was uplifting because you just never know what you’re capable of doing.”

The couple gave thanks to the staff and team of the Acadian Ambulance, who made sure mother and daughter were safe.

“It’s definitely a good Father’s Day gift,” said Loston. “It’s always a blessing with kids. All fathers out there, I definitely tip my hat off to us dads who are not just doing the bare minimum but always going that extra mile.”

Aura Marie is the Lostons’ second child, joining big sister, Aselynn, 11, who stayed with grandparents during the whole delivery.