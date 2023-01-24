MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana Deputy Sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He said Hope Theriot, 22, was arrested and charged with abuse of office, extortion and malfeasance in office and booked at the Parish jail.

Sheriff Dauzat says the investigation began in December when his office received a complaint regarding committed by the booking officer. After a monthlong investigation, deputies interviewed the suspect who resigned and ended her employment with the parish jail. Sheriff Dauzat said the investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a fist time offender to provide her with money she was not entitled to.

Theriot is from Simmesport, Louisiana. Her bond was set at $20,000.