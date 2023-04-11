PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a man’s body was found in a yard in Plaquemine, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the alleged shooter’s father and stepmother.

Authorities say the unnamed 24-year-old victim was found in Mario and Alicia Harmason’s yard Friday, April 7. According to the sheriff’s office, Mario, the alleged shooter’s father, denied knowing anything about the incident. But deputies say evidence indicates the shooting occurred in Mario’s yard.

Mario told deputies he and his wife were the only people home and did not hear any gunshots. But detectives say they later learned Mario left his residence around 12:26 a.m. that morning and took the shooter away from his home.

Alicia, the alleged shooter’s stepmother, also denied knowing anything about the incident but the sheriff’s office said she deleted a home video that would have helped in the investigation.

The couple was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for the alleged shooter.