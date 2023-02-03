BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit.

The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked with monitoring the classroom where the 3-year-old was, according to the father.

When asked, the daycare said that the 3-year-old “tripped and fell,” according to the affidavit. The child did receive medical care for the injury. The investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office did see the injury on the victim.

The day after this allegedly happened, the father returned to the daycare and viewed a video of what happened in the classroom. The affidavit stated that the father saw the woman check his child’s diaper, then he “saw Fernandez grabbing the victim by her clothing and throwing the victim backwards into a cabinet.” Arrest documents said the video showed the 3-year-old’s forehead hit the cabinet.

Fernandez reportedly told investigators that she did not intend to “move her that hard.” The Denham Springs woman sought first aid for the child, according to the affidavit.

Fernandez was transported to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to juveniles. She posted bond and was released on Thursday, Feb. 2.