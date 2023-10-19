BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Bastrop police received a call for a welfare check at a residence on West Carter Avenue. According to authorities, neighbors reported that the couple that lived there had not been seen since Oct. 13.

Upon arrival, officers detected a strong odor of decay coming from the residence and were able to gain entry into the home. Once authorities entered the home, they found two people dead in the home’s only bedroom.

Once investigators arrived and a search warrant for the home was gained, it was learned that the two individuals were Jonathan Eagles, 42, and Jennifer Eagles, 41. According to authorities, both victims were killed by a single gunshot wound to the head, and the suspected weapon used was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released by KTVE as this investigation unfolds.