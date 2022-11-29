SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police said no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.

Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The Whites Temple Church of God in Christ in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood was struck by bullets from a rolling shootout Monday evening. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

While two cars were believed to have been involved, only one remained at the scene. The red sedan could be seen surrounded by police tape, crashed into a utility pole, but police say there does not appear to be any blood in the vehicle, indicating anyone was injured.